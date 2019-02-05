Reports: Vietnam’s Doan Van Hau linked with Thai league move

The current Vietnam side houses several young and exciting players, who are beginning to turn heads all over the continent. One such youngster is Doan Van Hau, whose performances over the last three months have attracted some big clubs.

19-year-old Doan Van Hau has had a brilliant few months. The youngster first helped Vietnam through their 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup campaign, which culminated with them lifting the title. He was also a key part of Vietnam’s AFC Asian Cup campaign, which saw them make it to the Quarterfinals.

As a result, the youngster has seen a significant rise in his stock and is now a target for Thailand’s Muangthong United.

Rumor: SCG Muangthong United will unveil Vietnam national team defender Doan Van Hau in next week. He will replace Theerathon Bunmatan who loanned out to Yogohama F. Marinos in left back position pic.twitter.com/1K4eG9XEDY — All Things Thai Football (@ThaiFootballs) February 5, 2019

According to Twitter user ‘All Things Thai Football’, the Thai giants will unveil Doan Van Hau next week, who will fill in the role vacated by Teerathon Bunmathan.

Moreover, if the move is completed, Van Hau will join national team goalkeeper Dang Van Lam at the SCG Stadium, after he completed a move earlier.

The 19-year-old currently plays for Hanoi FC, having broken through two years earlier. However, recently, Van Hau has stated his desire to play abroad; a wish that could be coming true soon.