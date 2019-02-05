Eden Hazard takes a decision on Chelsea future

Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard has finally admitted that he has taken a decision on his future but refrained from revealing whether it is in London or Madrid.

The 28-year-old winger has long been a subject of interest for Real Madrid and Florentino Perez. The links were at their peak when Cristiano Ronaldo left Los Blancos for Juventus in the summer last year.

However, the talks didn’t materialise and Hazard stayed put at Chelsea. Now with the Belgian set to enter his last year of contract with Chelsea after this season, the rumours have again picked up.

Hazard, himself has failed to rule a possible move to Madrid in the past and continues to do so. And in a latest twist in the transfer saga, the forward has accepted that he has come to a decision on his future but we will only know what it actually is in the summer window.

“I know what I am going to do. I have made my decision,” Hazard told French radio station RMC.

FOX Sports Probability Rating: 3/5 – This one’s a bit tricky to rate as Hazard seems a perfect fit for Madrid and it would be a step up in his career too. However, the longer he stays at Chelsea, the chances of him playing at Santiago Bernabeu come down as he will be turning 29 in the January next year.

Therefore, this window would be the best time for him and Chelsea to part ways, or extend the player’s stay in London.