Reports: Real Madrid face transfer war to sign the ‘next Cristiano Ronaldo’

After a decade filled with success, Cristiano Ronaldo finally bid farewell to Santiago Bernabeu. The Portuguese forward moved from Real Madrid to Juventus, starting the latest chapter of his life. However, Ronaldo’s departure has left a gaping hole in Madrid, which Los Blancos look to fill by signing the player seen as his heir.

The name Joao Felix is one quickly gaining traction all over Europe. The 19-year-old star has had a breakthrough season for SL Benfica and is already garnering comparisons to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Therefore, it is of no surprise that a horde of European elites is after his signature.

One such team are Real Madrid, who themselves are hoping to bring in the ‘next Ronaldo’ in order to fill the hole left by the departure of the man himself. However, in order to do so, they will have to fight the likes of Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Manchester United, and Borussia Dortmund, all of whom sent scouts to watch him over the weekend; according to AS.

Moreover, other clubs including Juventus, PSG, Monaco, and West Ham, are tracking the youngster as well.

Meanwhile, Benfica have realized the opportunity Felix presents and are currently working towards raising his release clause to 200 Million Euros. They had previously rejected a 60 Million Euros bid from an unnamed Premier League club.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; Joao Felix is quickly becoming football’s most sought after talent, after impressing time and again at Benfica. As a result, the youngster already has a horde of clubs fighting for his signature. And while his exit from Portugal seems inevitable, it remains to be seen where he might end up.