Reports: Real Madrid in danger of losing two key targets

Real Madrid were uncharacteristically quiet in the January Transfer window. Los Blancos were linked with several players but managed to sign only one, Brahim Diaz. As for the others, a decision was made against signing them yet. And as it happens, that is one decision Real might regret in the future.

Early in the January transfer window, Real Madrid completed a 15 Million Euros deal to sign Manchester City’s Brahim Diaz. The youngster was supposed to be the first one through the Bernabeu doors in a busy January period. However, much to everyone’s surprise, Diaz remained Real’s only signing.

Los Blancos were linked with several moves over the last few months. Two, in particular, were said to be on the verge of completion – Mario Hermoso from Espanyol, Exequiel Palacios from River Plate.

However, head coach Santiago Solari opted against moving for the pair, putting his trust in Castilla products, Javi Sanchez and Federico Valverde.

Nevertheless, it seemed likely that Real would return with a bid for the duo in the summer. However, as it turns out, they are now in danger of losing their two key targets.

According to Don Balon, Exequiel Palacios has been approached by Inter Milan over a potential summer deal. It is understood that Palacios will have to endure some difficulty getting into Real’s first team, and a move to Inter could be better for him.

The deal for Mario Hermoso, on the other hand, seems to have hit a snag, after the Galacticos diverted their attention towards Eder Militao of Porto.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; Both Hermoso and Palacios will find it difficult to break into the first team. As a result, it might be beneficial for all parties involved to come to a different solution.