Reports: Manchester United star close to signing new deal

Manchester United managed a major breakthrough recently when Anthony Martial signed a new deal with the Red Devils. Another United star could be headed the same way, per reports.

The Telegraph suggests that Marcus Rashford could be closing in on a new deal with United, despite rumors linking him to Real Madrid.

The report suggests that Rashford could have his wages doubled to more than £150,000 a week if a new deal is signed, and will more importantly tie his foreseeable future to the club.

Technically speaking, the striker will be out of a contract by the end of the season, but United have an option to extend it to 2021, though a long-term deal is being discussed.

Rashford is keen on committing to the club he grew up supporting, but there is still keen interest from other top European sides based on his performances.

Manchester United reportedly see Rashford as essential to their plans as a club, and want him to sign a new deal as soon as possible.