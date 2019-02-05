Reports: Manchester United star set to be offered to Real Madrid in shock move

Manchester United have got back to winning ways under new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but the squad could be set for alterations come the summer.

Don Balon are reporting that one particular United star could be headed out the door, and that is Romelu Lukaku.

Super agent Mino Raiola is offering the Belgian a route out of Old Trafford and straight to the Santiago Bernabeu, amid a lack of game time under Solskjaer.

Lukaku has largely come off the bench since the Norwegian took over, and is clearly second fiddle to Marcus Rashford, who has become the go-to striker for the Red Devils.

Manchester United are planning an influx of talent themselves, with Harry Kane a reported target for the summer, only giving weight to rumors that Lukaku could be on the move.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 2/5 – Despite the lack of playing time, Lukaku is still an integral part of the United squad, and the only way that he could move would be if the English giants have a replacement striker waiting in the wings.