Reports: Real Madrid draw up five-man shortlist to replace key man

Failure to replace their key man is perhaps why Real Madrid have struggled so much this season. Los Blancos parted ways with Cristiano Ronaldo after a decade filled with success. However, his departure left them short of options, which in turn hurt their title chances. Madrid are now doing all they can to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

Recent reports out of Spain have linked Real Madrid’s Marcelo with a move abroad. The Brazilian full-back is being touted to switch to Juventus in the summer, linking up with former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

If the aforementioned does turn out to be true, Los Blancos will lose one of their best and most consistent players over the last decade. As a result, they have already drawn up a list of targets, in case Marcelo departs.

According to Don Balon, Real Madrid have shortlisted five players to replace their Brazilian full-back with.

First up is Bayern Munich’s David Alaba. The Austrian international is known for his versatility, along with his incredible skill set and is said to be Real’s preferred target.

However, failure to sign Alaba might turn them on to some of the other options. Marcos Alonso of Chelsea, Raphael Guerreiro of Borussia Dortmund, and Benjamin Mendy of Manchester City are all being considered.

Furthermore, Los Blancos could even end up in a like-for-like swap with Juventus, receiving Alex Sandro in return for Marcelo.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; Marcelo is one of the longest-serving players for Los Blancos in the current squad. However, rumours of his departure have increased tenfold in the last few months, indicating that a move might indeed be on the cards. As a result, if and when he leaves, Madrid could look to bring in one of the five options.

However, Los Blancos have seen a drastic switch in their transfer policy and could even opt for a younger, low-profile target.