Reports: Jose Mourinho one of two former Real Madrid bosses in line for Bundesliga job

On December 18, Jose Mourinho walked out of a Premier League club for the third time. The Portuguese was sacked by Manchester United and has remained without a job since. However, if reports turn out to be true, that might not for long. Although he may face some competition from another former Real Madrid man.

For Bayern Munich, it is a necessity to finish first in the league. Failure to do so, more often than not, costs someone their job.

The same could happen with Niko Kovac who haven’t been able to get the Bavarians to perform at the highest level, after taking over in the summer. Bayern are currently third in the Bundesliga and face Liverpool in a tricky Champions League tie.

As a result, Kovac’s job has become the main talking point in Germany, with many arguing whether he should remain at the club next season.

According to Spanish outlet Don Balon, if Bayern indeed decide to part ways with Kovac, they could look towards two former Real Madrid coaches – Jose Mourinho and Julen Lopetegui.

Mourinho took charge of Madrid in 2010 and led them through three inconsistent seasons, winning the La Liga once. Things didn’t go so well for Lopetegui, however, as the Spaniard was discharged of his duties just a few months in his job.

Both the former-Madrid managers are currently without a job, having been sacked by their respective clubs earlier this season.