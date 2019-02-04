Reports: Manchester United could land Real Madrid striker for €75million

Manchester United may not have sealed a permanent deal for a manager just yet, but they do have a rather big kitty for summer spending.

As was reported earlier, United have a significant transfer budget in the summer, which means they will look to buy some top players if available.

And one such name that is being thrown around is that of Real Madrid star Karim Benzema. Reports in Spain, and Caughtoffside.com are suggesting that the Frenchman could be available to sign for €75million in the transfer window, and United could come calling.

Goals have been hard to come by this season for Benzema, and reports of a move have been circulating around. Zinedine Zidane has been linked with the job at Old Trafford as well, so if he comes, he could bring in Benzema quite quickly.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 3/5 – The lack of form of Romelu Lukaku could prove to be a major reason that United want another striker, so don’t be surprised if Benzema considers Old Trafford the best destination for him at this stage of his career.