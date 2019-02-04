Reports: Details of Marouane Fellaini’s contract in China reveal that he will make more money than Paul Pogba

Marouane Fellaini joined Chinese club Shandong Lueng from Manchester United and his new, lucrative contract will see him treble what he earned at Manchester United.

Fellaini, 31, has signed a 2 year contract at the Chinese club with an option to extend a further year after spending five and a half years at Manchester United.

The Sun is reporting that the Belgian midfielder’s contract at Shandong will see him net a cool £365,000 a week, which is over three times the £120,000 he earned at Manchester United and even more than the £290,000 that Paul Pogba earns per week.

Ever since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over as Manchester United boss, Fellaini had found himself out of favour at the club, playing only 31 minutes under the Norwegian.

He had only signed a new contract at the club in June of 2018, after Jose Mourinho insisted that the lanky midfielder stay at Old Trafford. However, after the Portuguese boss was sacked following United’s 3-1 defeat to Liverpool in Anfield, Fellaini didn’t play in a single league game under Solskjaer, making it an inevitability that he would leave the club.