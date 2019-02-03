Reports: Real Madrid set to splash the cash on former Barcelona starlet

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is interested in bringing Dani Olmo, a Barcelona youth product, to the club.

Olmo, 20, is an attacking midfielder who currently plies his trade for Dinamo Zagreb in the Croatian league. However, before he joined them in 2014, he had been a part of La Masia from the age of 9.

However, after scoring 4 goals and providing another 7 in 26 appearances so far this season, Barcelona want to bring him back to the club. According to Don Balon, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is looking to hijack that move and is willing to spend up to 26 million euros for that.

Olmo, who has represented the Spain U-16, U-17 and U-21 teams so far, is said to be unsure of what his future holds and the possibility of him playing for Real Madrid is not ruled out.

However, Barcelona still want to bring him back and it may ultimately come down to which team is willing to put more money on the table to see the deal through.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2/5: Real Madrid are in the market for stars like Eden Hazard, Kylian Mbappe, Christian Eriksen and the likes, and it seems rather unlikely that they will move for a youngster when they have Mariano and co. at the club already.