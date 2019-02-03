Reports: Real Madrid, Barcelona lead chase for Italian wonder-kid

Every team in Europe wants to sign the best young players before they hit their peak. Nicolo Zaniolo is one such player, who has seen his stock skyrocket ever since his move to Roma last summer. And now, unsurprisingly, there are some big clubs after him, including Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Fans and experts lamented AS Roma’s sporting director Monchi when he let go off Radja Nainggolan to Inter Milan for a meagre fee plus two players. As a result, Inter received a player known for his abilities, while Roma received two branded surplus to requirements – Davide Santon and Nicolo Zaniolo.

And while the former has failed to light up the Stadio Olimpico, it is the latter who is stealing all the headlines.

In Nicolo Zaniolo, Roma and Monchi have unearthed a gem who is touted to be the next ‘face’ of Italian football. The youngster, still 19, has been the Giallorossi’s best player so far this season and has cemented a place in the starting line up.

However, Zaniolo’s rise hasn’t gone unnoticed. According to Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato, the Italian is starting to interest five of Europe’s best clubs – Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, Chelsea, and PSG.

While both Spanish giants are closely monitoring the situation involving Zaniolo, who recently even hired a new agent, it is Juventus who are said to be the closest.

The Bianconeri have listed down Zaniolo as one of their key targets next summer, and could even offer up to 40 Million and/or a player for the Roma youngster.