5 biggest spenders of the 2019 January transfer window

January isn’t usually the window where clubs spend a lot of money. If that is the case, then the club’s internal system must be questioned as spending so much money in the middle of a season points towards something broken the club’s policy. Nevertheless, some clubs still have to spend a bit in January and here are the five clubs that spent the most in the January window…

#5 Newcastle United – €24 million

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez’s subtle warnings of leaving the club worked well for him in the end as the Toons splashed the cash to sign a long-term target of the Spaniard.

In spending €24 million for Miguel Almiron, the Magpies became the fifth biggest spender in the winter market of 2019.

#4 Bournemouth – €34.8 million

Fourth in the list are another English club in the form of Bournemouth. Eddie Howe was rather busy in the winter market as he welcomed the Liverpool duo of Nathaniel Clyne (on loan) and Dominic Solanke.

Chris Mepham also joined the team to take their expenditure to the aforementioned figure.

#3 Paris Saint-Germain – €45 million

It is not really shocking to see PSG in the top three of anything that has something to do with spending in the transfer market. The Parisians bought just one player, however, as they welcomed Leandro Paredes from Zenit.

They also wanted to sign Idrissa Gueye but Everton rejected their advances. If that had happened, they would have been at number one here.

#2 AC Milan – €70 million

Surprised, isn’t it? There was once a time when Serie A clubs regularly broke transfer records but those days are far behind us. In this window, however, Milan bought two players – Krzysztof Piatek and Lucas Paqueta – for €35 million each.

As a result, they became the biggest spenders in the winter market of 2019.

#1 Chelsea – €73 million

Chelsea outright bought just one player and that player was then loaned back to the club from where he was acquired. Yes, we are talking about Christian Pulisic. The Blues spent a mammoth €64 million to acquire his services. And then loaned him back to Borussia Dortmund, where he hasn’t entirely been an indispensable member.

However, late on during the month of January, Chelsea also welcomed Gonzalo Higuain on loan. Despite that, the Blues had to pay a €9 Million fee to take the Argentine striker for the remainder of the season.

Note: Barcelona’s acquisition of Frenkie De Jong hasn’t been counted because they have only agreed to sign him in the summer and he is still an outright Ajax player.