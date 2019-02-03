Top Barcelona target snubs January transfer move to sign new contract

Cristhian Stuani was one of the top priorities on Barcelona’s transfer list in January, but a move failed to materialize as the Uruguyan decided to extend his contract at Girona.

Stuani, 32, has been in fine form for the 15th placed side in La Liga this season with a return of 12 goals so far – the highest goal return for a non-Barcelona player in the league.

That, coupled with the departure of Munir El Haddadi to Sevilla, meant that the Catalan club were keen on bringing in the Urugyan to play as a backup striker to Luis Suarez.

However, Stuani ended up signing a contract extension at Girona which will see him stay at the club until 2022, the club’s social media handle announced.

Even without squad depth Barcelona have been stellar so far this season, having only lost two games in the league. They currently sit on 50 points from 21 games, 6 ahead of their nearest contenders Atletico Madrid who still have a game in hand.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, haven’t been at their best after Julen Lopetegui was sacked following a disastrous start and replaced by Santiago Solari – who hasn’t fared much better either.