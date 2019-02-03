Reports: Manchester City prepare big-money moves for two more full-backs

Under Pep Guardiola’s tutelage, Manchester City lifted the 2017-18 Premier League title. However, in order to do so, the Citizens invested heavily in their fullbacks, bringing in three new players for a fortune. And it seems that Guardiola is ready to go for a full-back spree yet again.

During the summer of 2018, Pep Guardiola asked Manchester City to provide him with some quality full-backs. The club responded by signing Benjamin Mendy, Kyla Walker, and Danilo for a combined 120 Million pounds.

All three players helped City seize control of the Premier League title race, which they ended up winning after a record-breaking season. However, the Citizens haven’t been able to replicate their form this season, and are being outshined by Liverpool, who currently lead the Premier League table.

Moreover, the reigning champions have faced trouble in their full-back department yet again, with Benjamin Mendy spending a considerable amount of time on the sidelines.

And so, according to The Sun, Manchester City are preparing yet another full-back raid, which they plan to take in the summer.

The two names which have popped up on the list are that of Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell and Crystal Palace’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka, with both impressing for their respective teams this season.

The operation is expected to cost them another 80 Million pounds, with Chilwell being touted at 50 Million while Wan-Bissaka at 30 Million.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; Both Chilwell and Wan-Bissaka seem to be outgrowing their current teams and are expected to move away soon. And so, it comes without any surprise that Manchester City are interested in both. However, both the players will be in high demand, especially from the Premier League sides, given their exceptional talent and more importantly, home-grown tag.