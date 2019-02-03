Reports: Sergio Ramos prevented star striker from joining Real Madrid in January

Real Madrid almost bought Radamel Falcao in January, but captain Sergio Ramos put his foot down and prevented the move from going through.

Club president Florentino Perez was concerned with the team’s lack of goals this season, with them only having scored 34 goals in 21 La Liga matches so far.

As a result, Don Balon reports that he had contacted Monaco to purchase Radamel Falcao in January and that talks were in an advanced stage. The player was also keen to move to Madrid having been incessantly linked to the club over the years and taking into account the very real possibility that Monaco may be relegated this season.

However, club captain Sergio Ramos apparently vetoed the move in the last minute, stating that bringing in Falcao in the middle of the season would have adversely affected the confidence of the Karim Benzema and Mariano.

As a result, Florentino Perez yielded in his efforts of reinforcing the squad.

Real Madrid have been on a mini revival of sorts having won 4 games on the bounce, moving up to third in La Liga and also progressing to the semifinals in the Copa del Rey after seeing off Girona.