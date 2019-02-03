Reports: Manchester United top transfer target’s price in the summer revealed by agent

Manchester United was unsuccessful in luring Kalidou Koulibaly to the club in January, but will make a move for him in the summer with his former agent revealing how much it will cost to sign him.

Koulibaly, 27, has been strongly linked with a move away from the club and to the Premier League, with English giants Manchester United hot on his trail.

If reports are to be believed, they already had a £95 million bid for the defender beaten back by the Italian club. However, United are still interested to sign him and are expected to make a move in the summer.

Koulibaly’s former agent revealed to Canal + that the player would be available for an ever lower price at the end of the season should clubs want to purchase him from Napoli. However, he did add that PSG wouldn’t be one of those clubs as they already had a surplus of defenders on their books.

“PSG already have plenty of central defenders. Maybe he can play at No.10, they already play Marquinhos at No.6.

“But if Koulibaly leaves [Napoli], he will not come to PSG,” he confirmed.

“His transfer could cost €100m”

(R/T Mirror)

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 4/5; Manchester United desperately need a top class center back and Koulibaly is definitely on the radar. High chance that they will make a move for him in the summer.