Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo urges former Real Madrid teammate to join him at Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo has been performing at the top of his game at Juventus this season, and looks set to win the Serie A title with the Bianconeri. But that hasn’t stopped him from making his current employers even stronger in personnel.

Don Balon are now reporting that Ronaldo has asked his former Real Madrid teammate Casemiro to leave Madrid and join him at Juve.

Casemiro is one of the players who was exceptional last season for Los Blancos, but hasn’t been at his very best this term, coinciding with the departure of Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane.

Juventus could do with a defensive midfielder the class of Casemiro, but it remains to be seen whether the weight of Ronaldo’s word is strong enough to land the Brazilian in Turin.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 2/5 – Casemiro’s contract at the Bernabeu runs through the 2020-21 season, so a move now would mean shelling out serious cash. Whether Juventus want to do that based on Ronaldo’s word is something that could take some time.