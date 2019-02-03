Reports: Arsenal favorites to sign PSG midfielder despite Barcelona interest

Arsenal could be favorites to sign Paris Saint Germain (PSG) star Adrien Rabiot, according to The Mirror.

Barcelona have been linked with a move for the midfielder for quite a while, but Arsenal may well have the upper hand for a number of reasons.

For starters, Barcelona have just secured a big money deal for promising Dutch star Frenkie De Jong, who is a midfielder himself, so the Catalans may not want to sign another player just to have him sit on the bench.

Ernesto Valverde calls out Pep Guardiola for contacting Frenkie de Jong

And though Arsenal themselves have signed Denis Suarez from the aforementioned Barca, it is only a loan move that may well force him to head back to Spain soon.

Emery explains why Suarez was signed by Arsenal in January

Rabiot will be a free agent in the summer, and if the Gunners are looking for a permanent solution to their midfield woes, the PSG man could play a huge role in sorting those issues out.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 3/5 – Unai Emery clearly wants to make it his mission to take Arsenal back to their glory days, and a seasoned campaigner like Rabiot could be the perfect way to set the wheels in motion for next season.