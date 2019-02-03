Reports: Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur eye £50m deal for youngster

Manchester United will face stern competition from Tottenham Hotspur for Bournemouth youngster David Brooks, per the Mirror.

The report suggests that Spurs could be front-runners for the midfield star, who has shined this season under Eddie Howe at Bournemouth, and has turned heads around the Premier League.

Tottenham missed out on signing Brooks last season, but could be eyeing a hefty £50m deal for him in the summer, especially since signings have been few and far between, and injuries have been aplenty.

As for Manchester United, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was clearly impressed with the 21-year-old when United played Bournemouth a month or so ago, and have been keeping a close tab on his improvement in Bournemouth colours for a while.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 3/5 – Brooks looks destined for a move to a big club, and he will be smart to make the move too. His performance for the U-20s suggests he can handle the big stage, and either Spurs or United will have a real player on their hands.