Reports: Chelsea to battle Manchester United for new manager following message from owner

Chelsea will enter the race to sign Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino, following a text message from owner Roman Abramovich.

Daily Express are reporting that the Blues have turned their attention to Pochettino following a barren spell of results under Maurizio Sarri, though the 5-0 win against Huddersfield Town has eased tensions for now.

A text message from Abramovich has more or less demanded answers from the Italian manager, and reports suggest that the sack could be eminent if Champions League football is not secured.

Chelsea face a real battle to land Pochettino next season however, with Manchester United still the front-runners for the Argentine after sacking Jose Mourinho in December.

But, a string of eight unbeaten matches under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could still change all of that, so fans of Chelsea will be hopeful that if Sarri does go, they have more than an able replacement.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 2/5 – Regardless of Chelsea interest, Spurs will make it difficult and very expensive to sign Pochettino as their manager. United have looked far from sealing a deal too for the Argentine, and it should be tough for the Blues as well.