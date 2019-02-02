5 most expensive buys of the January Transfer Window

January isn’t really the transfer window where clubs spend big. In fact, if a club spends big in January, it more often than not signals towards a broken structure in the background. Nevertheless, money is still spent in the middle of the season and here are the five most expensive transfers of the January 2019 window…

=4 Lucas Paqueta – €35 million

AC Milan have actually spent quite a lot in the January window. Lucas Paqueta was their first purchase of the winter and cost them a good €35 million. It will, however, take a while before the talented Brazilian youngster settles down at the San Siro.

But once he settles in, he is going to be a great player to have for the Italians.

=4 Krzysztof Piatek – €35 million

With Gonzalo Higuain pushing for a move to Chelsea, Milan had to look in the market for a striker. As a result, they targeted then Genoa forward Krzysztof Piatek and signed him for the same amount as Paqueta.

His response? A brace on his very first start for his new club.

#3 Leandro Paredes – €40 million

If you are the manager of PSG and have a problem in a specific area of your team, more often than not, the problem will be solved by wielding the checkbook.

In the absence of Marco Verratti, Adrien Rabiot and Lass Diarra, PSG needed a backup in midfield. And they went out and did just that by signing Paredes from Zenit.

#2 Paulinho – €42 million

This is among the weirdest deals ever. Barcelona signed Paulinho for €40 million in the summer of 2017 and then in the summer of 2018, loaned him back to Guangzhou Evergrande.

This January, the Chinese club activated the buy-out clause worth €42 million to permanently sign the player again. One can only assume the purpose of this whole transfer.

#1 Christian Pulisic – €64 million

There is a very good chance that Eden Hazard will leave Chelsea in the summer and join Real Madrid. As a result, the Blues needed a replacement for the Belgian, so they went out and signed Christian Pulisic in this winter window itself.

However, they loaned him back to Dortmund for the rest of the season, meaning that he will only come in the summer.

Note: Frenkie De Jong is not in this list because Barcelona didn’t actually sign him now and send him back to Ajax on loan, they have just agreed a deal to sign him in the summer transfer window.