Reports: Real Madrid 6 Million away from key transfer target

Real Madrid ended the 2019 January Transfer Window by signing just one player- Brahim Diaz. The Spaniard was touted to be the first of many. However, in the end, he remained Los Blancos’ sole signing. However, as it happens, Real Madrid were closing in on another signing, and might finally close the deal in the summer.

Los Blancos are known to possess one of the best defences in World Football. Their centre-back pairing os Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane is feared in both the domestic and the continental competitions. However, with Ramos approaching his twilight years and Varane out of form, Madrid have begun scouting for a possible replacement.

Mario Hermoso, former Real academy product, was the favourite to join in January. However, Los Blancos opted against signing him in January, instead diverting their attention to FC Porto’s Eder Militao.

Militao moved to the Portuguese giants back in the summer but has since impressed with his performances. And Real Madrid now want to sign him to shore up their defence.

According to Marca, the Galacticos have made tremendous progress on that front, having even agreed on the personal terms with the player himself. Moreover, Porto have allowed Real to open negotiations, with the latter willing to pay up to 50 Million for the youngster.

The only thing which is keeping this move away from completion is the fact that Porto are asking Los Blancos to pay up an extra 6 Million. The amount in question is termed training fee, which is to be paid to the club which groomed the player from the age of 12 to 21. In this case, however, the fee must be given to Sao Paulo, Militao’s former club.

However, Madrid are unwilling to pay a fee which has nothing to do with them.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 4/5; Many clubs are said to be after the signature of Militao. However, if the reports are true, it seems that Los Blancos are set to beat all of them to secure the services of the talented youngster.