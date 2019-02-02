Reports: Real Madrid prepare six-man shortlist for next summer

Much to everyone’s surprise, Real Madrid signed only Brahim Diaz in January. Los Blancos were linked with players such as Mario Hermoso and Exequeil Palacios but passed on the opportunity to sign them both. However, the Spanish giants have already started planning for the next summer.

The Real Madrid dressing for the next season is shaping up to be quite different, than the one today. Los Blancos have seen both Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane leave in the past year and many are expected to follow suit.

Marcelo, Real Madrid’s ever-present left-back is also said to be mulling over a move to Juventus, while Keylor Navas, Nacho, and Jesus Vallejo are all said to leave for better opportunities.

The departure of these four players has kick-started Madrid’s search for replacements, according to Don Balon, with several options already being lined up.

According to the report, Los Blancos have decided to replace Navas with young goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, who joined last summer. However, they are planning to spend big in order to replace Marcelo. One name which has popped up for the same is that of David Alaba, who is currently at Bayern Munich.

Apart from replacing Navas and Marcelo, Madrid are also looking for a pair of new centre-backs, who can lead them through the next few years.

Four names which are being considered for the same are Eder Militao (Porto), Mattijs de Ligt (Ajax), Marquinhos (PSG), and Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan).

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; While replacing Navas seems to be the easiest task for Real Madrid at the moment. However, filling up the remaining three positions might take some more effort. All the defenders lifted by Los Blancos are heavily in demand and have invited interest from around Europe.