5 signings that almost happened in the 2019 January Transfer Window

We usually remember the things that did happen over the ones that almost happened. The transfer window has many stories like the latter as there are some deals that just fall short of the finishing line. And here are five such deals from the winter window of 2019…

#5 Ivan Perisic to Arsenal

Ivan Perisic was the player desperately wanted by Jose Mourinho at Manchester United during his tenure at the Old Trafford. However, he couldn’t bring the Croat to the club.

And then during the January window, Arsenal tried to sign Perisic and the player was also so interested that he handed in a transfer request at Inter. In the end, however, the deal never happened as the two sides couldn’t come to an agreement.

#4 Idrissa Gueye to PSG

With the unavailability of Marco Verratti, Adrien Rabiot and Lass Diarra, PSG lost three midfielders just like that. As a result, Thomas Tuchel mentioned that the midfield conundrum is rather serious.

Subsequently, he wanted both Leandro Paredes and Idrissa Gueye. PSG were successful in bringing the former but saw their improved deadline day bid for the latter rejected by Everton.

#3 Yannick Carrasco to Arsenal

Once the deal to bring Ivan Perisic started to fade, Arsenal turned their attention to Yannick Carrasco. The Gunners entered talks with Chinese club Dalian Yifang but talks broke down in the end as Carrasco ended up staying in China, despite interest from AC Milan as well.

#2 Nicolo Barella to Chelsea

When Cesc Fabregas was sold to Monaco by Chelsea, it became evident that the Blues would need another midfielder as cover. Sarri himself wanted someone to replace the outgoing Spaniard and Nicolo Barella was the one who was linked.

Talks were held but then Chelsea were informed to pay £45 million to sign the midfielder and that just about killed the possibility of a deal happening.

#1 Christopher Nkunku to Arsenal

Nkunku was a late interest from the Gunners as they tried to bring him in on loan from PSG on deadline day. However, the north London outfit couldn’t cough up enough money to make the deal happen.

As a result, they missed out on three targets due to not having the finances to sign them permanently. It remains to be seen whether the Gunners return for him in the summer.