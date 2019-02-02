5 losers of the January Transfer window

The 2019 January Transfer window shut two days ago on January 31, ceasing all movement for the remaining season. Several clubs were left satisfied with their business, concluding deals for future talent while also preparing well for the challenges ahead. However, some didn’t get they wanted during this window and were left ruing a missed opportunity. Here are the five losers of the 2019 January Transfer Window:

#1 Real Madrid

After a success-filled decade, Cristiano Ronaldo bid adieu to the Santiago Bernabeu, completing a move to Juventus. The departure of ‘CR7’ left a gaping hole in the centre of the Real Madrid attack, which they opted against filling. The Galacticos thought that they had all the tools already in their arsenal, which were needed to fill in those big boots.

How wrong were they?! Los Blancos suffered from an abysmal streak midway through the first half of the season, where they couldn’t even find the back of the net. As a result, many expected the Spanish giants to go in the Winter market looking for a prolific goalscorer. Nevertheless, the 31-day window passed with Madrid only opting to sign Brahim Diaz.

Moreover, they also failed in securing the services of much-touted Exequeil Palacios, while also opting against signing Mario Hermoso.

#2 Isco

Sticking with Real Madrid, one player who was heavily touted to leave was midfield maestro Isco. The Spaniard has constantly been in and out of the first team. However, under new manager Santiago Solari, the former-Malaga man saw firmly take to the sidelines.

Many were in for Isco, including European giants Juventus, Manchester City, Chelsea, and others. However, the midfield man ended up staying in Madrid.

What the causes were behind Isco’s failure to move away might never be revealed but the Spanish international will now be hoping to make good use of the next six months at the Bernabeu.

#3 Unai Emery

Unai Emery joined Arsenal in the summer, replacing the legendary Arsene Wenger. The Frenchman left the Emirates after Twenty-two years in charge, leaving the reigns to the former-Sevilla manager.

Emery’s arrival was accompanied by a plethora of signings, including those of Stephan Lichtsteiner, Sokratis Papasthathopolous, Lucas Torreira, Bernd Leno, and Matteo Guendouzi. The five new arrivals gelled-in nicely at the start, helping the Spaniard go on a massive unbeaten run.

Arsenal’s late title-charge began falling apart in the last few months, and it became clear that the Gunners would require several new signings. However, like his predecessor, Emery was firmly allowed not to bring anyone in, barring loan deals. As a result, several of the Spaniard’s targets remained at their clubs, with only Denis Suarez being allowed a late move.

#4 Tottenham

What a season it has been for Mauricio Pochettino and Tottenham Hotspur. The Lily Whites refrained from signing any new player in the summer, considering the cost of a new stadium. However, the Argentinian manager still somehow maintained Spurs’ title-charge alive, trailing the investment-heavy Liverpool and Manchester City by a few points.

However, all of Pochettino’s good work began unravelling around the end of last year, when Spurs’ suffered from several unfavourable conditions. Harry Kane and Dele Alli were sidelined with injuries, while Son Heung-min departed for the AFC Asian Cup, leaving the London club with few options.

As a result, many expected Spurs’ chief Daniel Levy to finally bring in some new players in January, but to no avail. Tottenham opted against signing anyone in the second consecutive transfer window and are now remarkably on track to finish the 2018-19 season without any new signings!

#5 Manchester City

A recurrent theme in football nowadays is the use of academy players. With millions being spent on outside investments, fans have started raising their voices against the mistreatment of academy exports. Several clubs have fallen under criticism for the same. However, one club, and manager, who have somehow managed to sneak under the radar are Manchester City and Pep Guardiola.

The former-Barcelona great has been quite impressive at City, leading them to a record-breaking title last season. However, even Guardiola has invested in his squad heavily, bringing in several top players at the expense of the academy. As a result, it is of no surprise, that several academy players wish to leave Manchester for opportunities. And some did so too!

This January, Manchester City lost two great talents in Brahim Diaz and Rabbi Matondo, who followed Jadon Sancho out of the Etihad Stadium. Diaz joined Real Madrid, despite Guardiola’s late attempts to stop him, while Matondo signed with Schalke.

Moreover, City failed in their task to find a replacement for the aging-Fernandinho. Combined that with the loss of two exceptional talents, one would have to say that the Citizens had a fairly bad transfer window.