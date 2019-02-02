5 winners of the January transfer window

The January transfer window is like a roller coaster ride that ends very swiftly. This, however, is the type of ride where only clubs that have tiny cracks in them participate.

More often than not, things go badly in the winter market. However, there are also winners and here are five of them from this window.

#5 AC Milan

The Italian outfit lost Gonzalo Higuain to Chelsea in this window. So, this should have been a rather bad time for them. However, they managed to make a boon out of this as they signed Krzysztof Piatek from Genoa.

Prior to that, they also completed the signing of highly talented midfielder Lucas Paqueta. Milan now have two potentially world-class talents and they were both signed in this window.

#4 Christian Pulisic to Chelsea

With Eden Hazard looking set to leave the Blues this summer, Chelsea needed to sign someone as his replacement. Enter Christian Pulisic. The 20-year-old earned was signed by Chelsea and then loaned back to Dortmund.

Given that he has not really been a starter for the club and used more in a rotational measure, one could claim that he got lucky with Chelsea coming in for him.

#3 Rafa Benitez

Rafa Benitez used most of the season to warn the Newcastle board that the club could sink to the Championship should they not sign the players that he wants. He also vaguely hinted that he could leave if his vision isn’t backed.

Ultimately, the board had to give in and complete the signing of Miguel Almiron for a club record fee of £21 million. To top it off, Toons chiefs actually offered an apology to him for not signing the player earlier.

#2 AFC Bournemouth

Eddie Howe’s team looks set and raring to go for the next half of the season. The Cherries acquired the signatures of Chris Mepham and Dominic Solanke on a permanent basis.

They also signed Nathaniel Clyne on loan and were able to keep their star players Nathan Ake and Callum Wilson amid interest from top clubs.

#1 Alvaro Morata to Atletico Madrid

And finally, Alvaro Morata. The Spaniard ended his torrid run in the Premier League after joining Atletico Madrid on loan a few days ago. Despite the fact that he once played for Real Madrid, this is a great move for the Spaniard.

He will now play in a familiar league and also be very close to home at Madrid. Everything is now favourable to him, so there are no excuses for not performing.