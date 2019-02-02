5 January transfer window deals that make no sense

The January transfer window is officially closed as clubs will now have to finish the season with the players that they have. The winter market is usually used to fill up the small cracks and continue with the rest of the season.

However, it is very hard to make good deals in January and these 5 transfers prove just that.

#5 Brahim Diaz to Real Madrid

There is no doubting the talent that Brahim Diaz possesses. He is one for the future but when one looks at Madrid’s talent pool, the acquisition of the former Manchester City starlet doesn’t make sense.

Madrid have Marco Asensio and Vinicius Jr. in the squad, Martin Odegaard on loan at Vitesse and Rodrygo incoming in the summer from Santos. So one can only wonder as to where he fits in.

#4 Kevin-Prince Boateng to Barcelona

Does this even need an explanation? The summary of this signing is that Barcelona wanted a backup for Luis Suarez and Kevin-Prince Boateng had some decent games a false 9 for Sassuolo.

So, Barcelona deemed him fit to adorn their colours. However, all that shines aren’t gold.

#3 Gonzalo Higuain to Chelsea

At his peak, Higuain is one of the best strikers in the world. The Argentine forward, however, comes at a time when he is 31 years of age and was already looking off colour during his time in AC Milan.

He scored 8 times in 22 games for Milan and will have to adapt to the faster pace of the Premier League right now to be of any use. All of this makes it a difficult signing to comprehend.

#2 Cesc Fabregas to Monaco

From Monaco’s perspective, this is a decent signing. After all, he is an experienced campaigner and adds something to their midfield. However, the person who wanted him has been sacked by the French club and from Chelsea’s point of view, letting him go is somewhat inscrutable.

The Blues had only him as the backup for Jorginho and now that the Spaniard is gone without another playing coming in, Sarri has no plan B in midfield.

#1 Nathaniel Clyne to Bournemouth

Another signing that is decent from the buyer club’s perspective but quite unfathomable from the seller’s point of view. Nathaniel Clyne might not have been getting game time with the Reds but he was the sole backup for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

With him gone now, there is no backup for the English youngster and to add insult to the injury, Trent Alexander-Arnold is currently injured.