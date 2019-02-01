Reports: Chelsea lines up former Premier League winner as Maurizio Sarri replacement

Maurizio Sarri’s approach hasn’t earned him many fans in the Chelsea hierarchy and plans are in place to replace him if he doesn’t show improvement quickly.

After the 4-0 hammering at the hands of Bournemouth, Chelsea are preparing themselves for the worst and are lining up Maurizio Sarri replacements should the experiment with the Italian tactician go further south.

The Express reports that the board wants Sarri to display more tactical nous and flexibility in games that his philosophy doesn’t work in, and are eyeing either Zinedine Zidane or club legend Frank Lampard as potential replacements.

Zidane is out of a job after stepping down from the Real Madrid hotseat having won 1 La Liga and 3 consecutive Champions League trophies in 2 and a half seasons at the club.

Lampard, who won the Premier League and the Champions League as a player at Chelsea, is currently masterminding Derby County’s push for promotion into the Premier League.

It is suggested that Roman Abramovic is willing to give Sarri the time to sort out his brand of football, but will be forced to ring in the changes sooner should Chelsea falter against Huddersfield tomorrow.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 4/5; This seems likely for two reasons. It’s clearly not working for Sarri at Chelsea – with the manager publicly stating that he can’t motivate his players. And Chelsea aren’t a club to sit around and watch results deteriorate either.