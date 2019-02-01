Maclaren returns to A-League with Melbourne City

Australia international Jamie Maclaren is returning to the A-League, the forward signing a deal to join Melbourne City.

Maclaren left the A-League in 2017 yet he was unable to break through at the German club before being loaned out to Hibernian.

The 25-year-old scored eight league goals last term but the Scottish club have terminated his season-long loan deal for the 2018-19 campaign, allowing him to seal a return to his homeland.

Maclaren, who has played 12 times for the Socceroos, joins a side sitting fourth in the table and having scored just 21 goals in 16 games, with full-back Ritchie De Laet recently used up front with Bruno Fornaroli out of favour.

“Jamie is a fantastic signing for us not only for this season but for the future. He’s a proven goalscorer with a lot of talent and experience, and at only 25 years old, he’s still got plenty of upside,” City head coach Warren Joyce said.

“Jamie’s arrival will provide a big boost to the squad as we head into the back half of the season and most importantly, he’ll give us more of a goal threat.”

Maclaren scored 40 goals in 53 games for Brisbane Roar prior to his move abroad.

“I can’t wait to return to Australia and as a local lad, it’s really exciting to sign for Melbourne City,” he said.

“It is an ambitious club with a talented group of players and experienced coaching staff. I’m confident and looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together.

“I’m feeling strong after a good Asian Cup experience, but my focus is now on making an impact in the A-League and I’m looking forward to stepping out in front of the City fans at AAMI Park to show them what I can do.”