Celtic sign Toljan and Shved on deadline day

Celtic beat Thursday’s transfer deadline to bring in Jeremy Toljan on loan from Borussia Dortmund, as well as signing winger Maryan Shved.

Right-back Toljan joins Celtic for the rest of the season while Shved will remain on loan at Karpaty Lviv until April despite penning a four-and-a-half-year contract.

Celtic have had a busy transfer window, with Paris Saint-Germain’s United States forward Timothy Weah among their arrivals, and Toljan feels Parkhead is the right place for him.

“This is an exciting move for me and I’m delighted to be joining a club like Celtic, which has a great reputation throughout Europe,” Toljan said.

“I’m looking forward to meeting my new team-mates and working with the manager, and I’ll be doing everything I can to help the team to be successful in the remainder of this season.”

The first Ukrainian Celt! Shved: “I’m very proud to be here and even prouder as a Ukrainian to be the first player from my country to sign for #CelticFC, particularly with what that means for football in Ukraine.” pic.twitter.com/5px2NaZfHe — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) January 31, 2019

Shved, 21, is the first Ukrainian player to sign for Celtic and he has already represented his country.

“This stage of the season is also important for Karpaty Lviv, because they’re fighting in the league so they’ll need me now more than ever and there’s a personal weight on my shoulders to really perform,” he said.

“I will still be supporting Celtic, of course, and hoping that they do well for the rest of this season. Karpaty’s colours are also green and white so the transition to Celtic makes me feel very at home supporting green and white again, which has always been in my heart.”

@mannyP113: “It is a huge honour to sign with #CelticFC, one of the biggest clubs in football.” @_andrewgutman: “#CelticFC have tremendous supporters and it is a club where I believe I can flourish as a player.” pic.twitter.com/atil3hVHj4 — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) January 31, 2019

On a busy day at Parkhead, Celtic also handed club captain Scott Brown a two-year contract extension as well as bolstering their ranks with the arrivals of two young American talents.

Andrew Gutman and Manny Perez have signed for Brendan Rodgers’ side but have been loaned out to Nashville SC and North Carolina FC respectively to continue their development.