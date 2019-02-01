Kagawa joins Besiktas on loan

Shinji Kagawa confirmed his desire to join a LaLiga club but the Japan international has instead left Borussia Dortmund for Besiktas.

Besiktas have sealed the loan signing of Shinji Kagawa from Borussia Dortmund.

The Japan international joins Besiktas until the end of the season after falling out of favour at the Bundesliga leaders.

Kagawa, who has started one Bundesliga game this term, had signalled his desire to move to LaLiga.

But the former Manchester United midfielder will instead spend the rest of the campaign in Turkey’s Super Lig.

Shinji Kagawa will join Beşiktaş on loan for the remainder of the season. We thank him for his effort, class, and undeniable influence on BVB and the Bundesliga. pic.twitter.com/QFVQgsYVGc — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) January 31, 2019

“Shinji is not only an outstanding football player, but also a great friend of our club,” said Dortmund’s sporting director Michael Zorc. “We did not want to deny him this request.”

Besiktas are sixth in the table despite taking four points out of a possible six since the Super Lig’s mid-season break.

