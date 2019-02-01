Fenerbahce announce Zajc signing in FIFA Ultimate Team-style unveiling

Having caught the eye with Empoli in Serie A, Miha Zajc joins Fenerbahce in an attempt to boost their battle against relegation.

Fenerbahce announced their signing of Miha Zajc from Empoli in an Ultimate Team-style unveiling from the FIFA19 video game.

Slovenia international midfielder Zajc has enjoyed a strong season in Serie A this term, scoring three and setting up another trio of goals in 20 appearances for the relegation-threatened side.

The deal is reportedly worth around €10million and the 24-year-old has signed on until 2023.

Fener’s announcement video caught the eye of gaming enthusiasts, as it was inspired by unveiling cut-scenes from the Ultimate Team mode on FIFA19.

Zajc joins Fener in the midst of a relegation battle of their own, as they sit just two points above the bottom three in the Turkish Super Lig.