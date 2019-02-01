Nehuen Perez to join Atletico Madrid first team squad

Nehuen Perez has impressed in a loan spell at Argentinos Juniors, earning promotion into the first team squad at Atletico Madrid.

Atletico Madrid have confirmed Nehuen Perez is to link up with the LaLiga side’s first team squad.

The Argentinian centre-back moved to Atletico from Argentinos Juniors last July, signing a six-year deal, but rejoined the club on loan.

Atletico, however, are preparing to bring Perez into their first team after the ongoing South American Under-20 Championship.

Diego Simeone’s side have struggled with defensive injuries all season, with captain Diego Godin sidelined by a thigh problem.

Godin has also been linked with a move to Serie A side Inter at the end of the season, when his Atletico contract is set to expire.

Atletico signed Alvaro Morata on an 18-month loan from Chelsea earlier this month despite protests against the deal from the club’s fans, who called for youngsters to be given a chance instead.