Reports: Real Madrid seal summer signing of two starlets

Real Madrid started their January Transfer Window bright and early with the signing of Brahim Diaz. However, since then, the Galacticos have failed to complete any deal. Nevertheless, according to reports in Spain, Los Blancos have managed to seal the double signing of talented youngsters, who will join the club next summer.

There was once a time when Real Madrid would spend an absurd amount of money in order to bring in the best players around the world, earning them the tag – the Galacticos. However, it seems that that particular identity has been since shed by the Capital side.

Instead, Los Blancos have now switched their attention towards young and talented players, who might be categorized under ‘stars of the future’.

Under that banner, Real Madrid have signed Marco Asensio, Dani Ceballos, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, and many more. And according to Marca, the thirteen-time champions have added two more such prodigies among their ranks – Pablo Ramon and Xavi Sintes.

Both Ramon and Sintes currently play for RCD Mallorca, the same club from which Madrid brought in Marco Asensio. Similarly to Asensio, the pair is expected to stay with their current club until the end of the season, before linking up with their new teammates in July.

Ramon and Sintes become Real Madrid’s second and third signing of the January window, after the Galacticos brought in Brahim Diaz from Manchester City earlier.