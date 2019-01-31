Arsenal confirm Suarez loan from Barcelona

Denis Suarez’s loan move to Arsenal for the rest of the season has been confirmed by the Premier League club.

Arsenal have completed the signing of Denis Suarez on loan from Barcelona until the end of the season, the club have confirmed.

LaLiga champions Barca announced the deal and Suarez’s contract extension until 2021 on Wednesday before deleting the statement from their website, but Arsenal removed any doubt surrounding the switch on deadline day.

The move sees the midfielder link up once again with Unai Emery, whom he was coached by when he spent the 2014-15 season on loan at Sevilla.

Arsenal will pay Suarez’s salary throughout his time at Emirates Stadium and the switch contains an option to buy, even though Barca have extended the 25-year-old’s deal by 12 months.

Finally, the notification you’ve all been waiting for Welcome to Arsenal, @DenisSuarez6 #HolaDenis — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 31, 2019

Since the Catalan giants exercised a buy-back clause to sign Suarez from Villarreal in 2016, he has made 71 appearances across all competitions and scored eight goals.

Emery highlighted the fact he and Suarez have worked together before and is confident in the midfielder’s ability to add quality to the Gunners.

“We are very happy that Denis Suarez is joining us,” Emery told the club’s website. “He is a player we know well and I have worked with him at Sevilla.

“He brings us quality and options in many different attacking positions, so he’ll be able to help the team.”

There could be further movements at Arsenal on Thursday, as they are reportedly eager to sign a winger and Emile Smith Rowe is expected to join RB Leipzig on loan.