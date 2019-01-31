Boca sign Lisandro Lopez from Benfica

After unsuccessful loans in Serie A, Benfica defender Lisandro Lopez has returned to Argentina with Boca Juniors.

Lisandro Lopez has completed a return to Argentina with Boca Juniors.

The 29-year-old moves back to the Superliga after five-and-a-half years in Europe, although Boca have not released details of the deal.

Reports suggest the Argentine defender has joined from Benfica on an initial loan switch with an option to buy.

Lopez has four caps for his country and joined Genoa from Argentine side Arsenal in a €4million deal in 2013.

The centre-back’s form in LaLiga earned a move to Benfica, but he failed to establish himself in Portugal and similarly struggled for opportunities on loan at Inter and Genoa.

Lopez’s deal at Genoa was terminated in order for him to join Copa Libertadores finalists Boca, becoming their sixth signing of the transfer window.

“Several years ago, I was close to joining Boca but it never happened,” Lopez told the club’s official website.

“This is the right moment, the right time

“I am very happy to be here and I hope to help the club meet their objectives.”