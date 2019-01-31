Wolves make Jonny move permanent

Wing-back Jonny Castro Otto has sealed a permanent switch from Atletico Madrid to Wolves after a successful loan spell.

Wolves have made Jonny Castro Otto’s move to Molineux permanent for a reported £18million following a successful loan from Atletico Madrid.

The Spain international joined Wolves on a temporary deal at the start of the season and has quickly established himself as a fans’ favourite, making 20 appearances in the Premier League.

Jonny has now signed a permanent contract with the club that will keep him at Wolves until 2023.

An £18m deal would tie Wolves’ club record for an incoming transfer, having brought in Adama Traore for the same fee in August.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men are seventh in the Premier League, having earned promotion from the Championship last term. They defeated West Ham 3-0 on Tuesday as Jonny starred.