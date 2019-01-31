Reports: Chelsea to offload striker to Premier League club for £35 million

Everton are interested in Michy Batshuayi and Chelsea are keen to sell him – but only if the Toffees meet their valuation of £35 million for the Belgian.

Batshuayi has been on loan at Valencia for the first half of the season, but after only managing 3 goals in 23 appearances for the club, is rumoured to be on his way back to Stamford Bridge early.

Everton are keen to pick up where Valenicia left off, and want to sign the striker on a permanent deal.

The Guardian reports that Chelsea too are keen to offload the Belgian marksman, who’s never really impressed enough on loan at either Borussia Dortmund or Valencia.

However, the club are said to want £35 million for him to compensate the £33 million they paid to buy him from Marseille in the 2016/17 season.

Everton are still keen to do the deal, but there is an acknowledgement that the signing may hinge on PSG paying up for Idrissa Gueye after the French champions failed with a £21.5 million bid last week.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 3/5; Batshuayi is definitely on his way out of Chelsea, sooner or later, but £35 million does seem a steep price to pay for a player who’s not found a consistent level of performance in 3 different leagues.