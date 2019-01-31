Former S. League star trains with Persib Bandung ahead of potential move

Persib Bandung could be close to securing the signing of Kunihiro Yamashita after it became clear that the Japanese star was training with the team.

The former Borneo FC player will be looking for a new club, and it appears as if Persib Bandung could be the side he joins, though his future is not completely confirmed yet, FOX Sports Asia understands.

Tribunnews has reported that the move is close to taking place, and that Yamashita is keen to seal the deal quickly.

“I don’t know whether it will be contracted or not because a few weeks ago it might be possible to check everything first, then there is a decision,” Yamashita was translated as saying.

Reports suggest that the 32-year-old has been present in Bandung since 29th January, and we understand that following a series of trials, a decision will be made on his future at the club.