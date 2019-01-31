Rakitic dismisses transfer talk, eyes Barca extension

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United may have been linked with Ivan Rakitic but he sees his future at Barcelona.

Ivan Rakitic has reiterated that he has no plans to leave Barcelona on transfer deadline day despite a host of Premier League clubs reportedly vying for his signature.

The World Cup finalist has been linked with a January switch to Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United despite having a contract at Camp Nou until 2021.

Rakitic has been a regular since swapping Sevilla for Barca in 2014 and has featured in all but one of their LaLiga matches this year.

That has not stopped talk of a move to England, but the Croatia international insists he is solely focused on life in Barcelona.

“Since I’ve been here I do not know how many times I’ve left and I’m back,” Rakitic said after scoring in Barca’s Copa del Rey drubbing of Sevilla, the 6-1 win overturning a 2-0 first-leg deficit to seal their progression to the semi-finals.

32′ GOOOOOOAL BARÇA!!!!!! @ivanrakitic gets a toenail on @arthurhromelo‘s long pass and it goes straight past the keeper well out of net and into the goal! INSANITY!!!! LIVE: Barça 2-0 Sevilla (2-2 agg.) #CopaBarça pic.twitter.com/ehNfL4oBVH — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 30, 2019

“I’m more than happy here and my intention is to be here longer.

“The other day I gave the president a little nudge to see if he would start my renewal!”