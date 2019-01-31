Reports: PSG identify Chelsea superstar as Neymar replacement

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) have been hit hard by a sudden injury to superstar forward Neymar Jr. that should keep the Brazilian out for ten weeks. In his absence, the transfer window could force them to look at a certain Chelsea star.

PSG have now turned their attention to Willian, Daily Mail are reporting. With deadline day today, the deal would have to be wrapped up immediately if there is to be any hope of the winger making a move, but considering the duration of Neymar’s injury, PSG could go all out.

Thomas Tuchel and Thiago Silva talk Neymar injury ahead of Rennes game

Chelsea have dipped in form themselves, and Willian still has 18 months left on his contract, though there is no real excitement over a new deal being signed soon.

The Blues have pegged their player at £40million, and even rejected an offer from Barcelona last year, so it should be interesting to see how they handle this particular situation. It is also pertinent to note that the former Premier League winners recently rejected a move for Callum Hudson-Odoi to Bayern Munich.

Sarri on Chelsea not selling Hudson-Odoi in January

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 2/5 – PSG need to move quick, and less than 24 hours seems like a short time to get all the work done in such a cut-throat move, so it may not happen just yet, specially considering the amount Chelsea are requesting to make the deal go through.