Reports: Real Madrid set to bid £100m for Manchester United striker

Real Madrid’s woes in front of goal have been well documented this season, and Los Blancos have been keen to add to their squad as a result.

Now, it is being reported by The Sun, that the reigning Champions League winners could turn their attention to Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford with a bid of around £100million.

Rashford is expected to sign a new deal at Old Trafford in the summer, but Madrid want to make one final swoop for the English forward so that they can bolster their own front line.

The likes of Karim Benzema, Isco, Gareth Bale and Marco Asensio have all blown hot and cold this season, and consistency remains to be a problem for Santiago Solari’s men.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 1/5 – Looks unlikely that the powers that be at United will let an academy product as talented as Rashford leave soon, and considering his upturn in fortunes after the sacking of Jose Mourinho, expect him to remain in Manchester for a considerable period of time.