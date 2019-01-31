Reports: Manchester United and Barcelona set for shock swap deal

Manchester United have seen their campaign revitalized under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but that does not mean transfer activity is dead and buried. On the other hand, Barcelona too could be looking to add to their transfer kitty.

Mundo Deportivo are reporting that a deal could be made between the two massive clubs that sees United star Juan Mata head to Catalonia, as a replacement for the misfiring Philippe Coutinho.

It is being reported that Mata’s agent has already flown to Barcelona in order to discuss a possible deal, even though there were murmurs around Carrington at the United training ground that the Spaniard could be close to signing a new deal.

As for Coutinho, his poor form lately has prompted Barca to consider selling, and if Mata does decide to move, then the Red Devils could make a push to bring the Brazilian back to the Premier League.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 2/5 – Despite the clear misfit, Coutinho could be offered more time at Barcelona, while Mata looks fairly comfortable fighting for his spot at Old Trafford, so don’t be surprised if things stay as they currently are.