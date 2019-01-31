Official: Arsenal complete first January signing

Arsenal manager Unai Emery stated earlier that the club were not in a position to buy players permanently and were instead looking towards short-term loan deals. And binding by that, the Gunners have now completed their first January signing – Denis Suarez!

25-year-old Spanish superstar Denis Suarez has left Barcelona again, albeit on a loan deal this time. The youngster, however, renewed his contract with the Blaugrana before moving on for at least the next six months.

Official! Denis Suarez to Arsenal 🔴✔️ pic.twitter.com/rMMxTHWO9N — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 30, 2019

“FC Barcelona and Denis Suárez have reached an agreement for the extension of the player’s contract with the club, which ended on 30 June 2020, until 30 June 2021,” the Spanish club said in a statement released on their website, which has since been deleted.

Suarez completes a move to London side Arsenal, who were after him throughout the month of January.

“FC Barcelona have also agreed a loan deal for Suarez with Arsenal for the remainder of the 2018/19 season. The Premier League club will pay the player’s salary during this time and the agreement includes an option to buy,” continued the statement.

The option to buy mentioned previously can be exercised if Arsenal are willing to pay 20 Million pounds in the summer to sign the Spaniard outright. Meanwhile, if the switch is indeed made permanent, Suarez’s former club Manchester City will end up profiting 4 Million pounds due to a sell-on clause.

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old will be reunited with his former boss Unai Emery, who had coached him during his time at Sevilla.