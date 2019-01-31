Top 5 expensive purchases in the January 2019 transfer window

The transfer window has just over a little over a day to go before it slams shut. Clubs are now in what Sir Alex Ferguson would have called the ‘squeaky bum’ time.

However, this is not about what is going to happen next. Rather, this is about what has already happened as here are the five most expensive buys of this transfer window.

Note: Frenkie De Jong has not been included because he hasn’t been bought and loaned back to Ajax for the rest of the season.

#5 Dominic Solanke – £19.08 million from Liverpool to Bournemouth

The former Liverpool starlet was sold to Bournemouth earlier in this window and they got a good price, especially considering that he is not yet proven in the Premier League.

With his price close to 20 million, he is the fifth most expensive buy of this window.

#4 Krzysztof Piatek – £31.5 million from Genoa to AC Milan

The former Genoa man started his Milan career with a tempest as he scored a brace on his debut against Napoli. It seems as though the Milanese outfit have found a great replacement for Gonzalo Higuain, who left for Chelsea a few days ago.

#3 Lucas Paqueta – £31.5 million from Flamengo to AC Milan

The Brazilian midfielder was linked to Real Madrid earlier in the window but AC Milan successfully signed him and have put high hopes on him.

He has started his Milan career decently but it may take a while before he completely adapts to the surrounding at the San Siro.

#2 Leandro Paredes – £42.3 million from Zenit to PSG

PSG are one of those clubs who are not afraid to back their manager in the transfer market.

Thomas Tuchel mentioned that their midfield conundrum was serious and just a few days after that, they signed Leandro Paredes from Zenit. They now have adequate strength in midfield even in the absence of the injured Marco Verratti.

#1 Christian Pulisic – £57.6 million from Borussia Dortmund to Chelsea

Finally, the most expensive buy of this winter window is that of Christian Pulisic.

Although he was loaned back to Dortmund for the rest of the season by Chelsea, they still had to pay £57.6 million to acquire his services. He is potentially a replacement for Eden Hazard.