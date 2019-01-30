Reports: Real Madrid turn attention to Bundesliga star in search of firepower

Real Madrid are in search of a new frontman to lead them through the next few years, after the loss of Cristiano Ronaldo left them short-handed in that department. Krzysztof Piatek was one player they had targetted, only for the Pole to move to AC Milan. And now, they’ve turned their attention elsewhere.

Los Blancos have suffered a massive loss in form this seasons and even looked to have given up their season at one point. However, despite picking up their performances since, the Galacticos are still in search for a striker to take up the mantle of the next ‘Cristiano Ronaldo’.

Reports from AS state that they have identified one such target, in the form of Luka Jovic, who they can sign for around 40 Million Euros.

Jovic is currently spending the season on loan at Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt, for whom he has scored twenty-seven goals in fifty-two appearances across two seasons. Frankfurt, meanwhile, are expected to trigger Jovic’s buyout clause in the summer, signing him from SL Benfica outright.

Once the Serbian striker secures his permanent passage to Germany, however, he is expected to be a part of a furious bidding war in between the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, and several other top clubs.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 2/5; Any move to bring Jovic in will have to wait at least until the next season. However, even then, Los Blancos will be facing a host of European elites, all of whom want to bring in the talented Serbian striker.