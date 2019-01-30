4 big moves that could happen on Deadline Day

So, here it is; the final day of the January transfer window is almost upon. Tomorrow is the last day for clubs to complete their business for the remainder of the season. Deadline Day is like the stoppage time equivalent of the transfer window. Some clubs are pioneers at scoring – or, in this case, buying – during the final moments.

With that in mind, here are the four big moves that could happen tomorrow on Deadline Day…

#4 Sandro Tonali to Liverpool

Sandro Tonali might just be 18 and play in the second division of Italy. However, the praise he gets is tremendous and it is only fair since he is an incredible talent. For many, he is the next Andrea Pirlo and according to reports, Liverpool seem to be keen on signing him from Brescia.

Even though Jurgen Klopp mentioned that the club are unlikely to sign anyone this winter, Tonali has been linked with a €35 million move to the Anfield. We will know after tomorrow if there was any truth in it.

#3 Denis Suarez to Arsenal

The Barcelona midfielder has been linked with the Gunners for a while now and last week, it was reported that the deal might not happen after all.

However, right now, there is a very good chance that Unai Emery lands the midfielder at Arsenal on a loan deal. Several reports mention that he is off to London on a temporary basis at least, with even Ernesto Valverde hinting that a deal is imminent.

#2 Adrien Rabiot to Tottenham

When Barcelona announced the signing of Frenkie De Jong from Ajax for next season, it became unclear as to whether they would continue their pursuit of Adrien Rabiot.

Since they are already going to pay a lot of wages to the Dutchman, there is a very good chance that the Catalans have abandoned a deal for the Frenchman. With that, there is a chance for Spurs to bring him in.

Spurs’ star Serge Aurier recently posted a story on Instagram, which hinted at the same, as well.

#1 Ivan Perisic to Arsenal

The player that Jose Mourinho desperately wanted at the Old Trafford might just end up playing at the Emirates for the Gunners. Inter themselves are open to the option of respecting Perisic’s desire to leave the club.

Since the Croat has put in a transfer request, it is almost certain that he is on his way out of Italy and towards London, where Unai Emery is waiting for him with open arms.