Reports: Japan star Shinji Kagawa on the verge of Dortmund exit

Japan has produced several players over the years, who have gone on to have successful careers in Europe. One of the best ever, perhaps, is Shinji Kagawa, who made a name for himself at Borussia Dortmund. However, the Blue Samurai is edging closer to leaving Dortmund and sign for a French club.

Shinji Kagawa has been a loyal servant to Borussia Dortmund over the years. The Japan international joined the German side in 2010, before leaving for Manchester United two years later. However, his stint in England was short, and Kagawa re-signed with Dortmund in 2014.

Since then, he has been a part of the squad that has mounted various title challenges, while also going on several impressive cup runs.

However, a change in the manager earlier this season so the 29-year-old lose his spot in the squad, and eventually fall out-of-favour. And so, it became clear that Kagawa was to leave Dortmund once the January window was open.

It seems the Japan international has finally found a new club, as Sky Sports report that the former-United man is set to sign for French side AS Monaco on a short-term loan deal.

If the signing does go through, Kagawa will become Monaco’s seventh signing of the January Transfer window, after Lyle Foster, Naldo, Fode Ballo-Toure, Cesc Fabregas, Willian Vainqueur, and Gelson Martins.

Monaco, meanwhile, are also close to trading Youri Tielemans for Adrien Silva, in a loan-swap with Leicester City.

FOX Sports Asian Probability Rating: 4.5/5; It was clear from the moment the January Transfer Window began that Shinji Kagawa is looking for a way out of Dortmund. The Japan international has found playing time hard to come by this season, and will likely get may more opportunities at relegation-threatened Monaco.