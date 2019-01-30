Reports: Real Madrid snubbed in their pursuit of ‘new Messi’

For as long as one can remember, Lionel Messi has continued to haunt Santiago Bernabeu and Real Madrid. And so, it isn’t really surprising that Los Blancos try to sign a player labelled as ‘new Messi’; someone who they believe might inflict the same misery on their opponents. Their plans, however, have come to a standstill.

Real Madrid have decided to shed their ‘Galactico’ identity recently and go looking for young talents who would form a solid core over the next decade. Under this vision, Los Blancos have signed Marco Asensio, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, and Brahim Diaz.

However, the thirteen-time European Champions haven’t yet satisfied their appetite, and are scouting the world for more such talent. One name which came forward in their quest was that of Lanus’s Pedro de la Vega.

17-year-old De La Vega has only just graduated from the Lanus youth academy and has made four appearances for the senior team. Nevertheless, he is viewed as one of the most exciting young talents in his native Argentina, earning him the nickname: ‘New Messi’.

However, reports from Don Balon state that De La Vega has handed Real Madrid a massive blow in their pursuit, by saying ‘no’ for any potential move as he wants guarantees over playing time.

Instead, reports the Spanish outlet, the youngster is already in talks with other clubs, including Liverpool and Juventus. However, leading the chase are German giants Borussia Dortmund, who are even said to be preparing a 15 Million bid for him.